HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) is a rare form of cancer that affects the lining of the lungs and is the most common type of mesothelioma. MPM is usually caused by exposure at work to asbestos. Dr. Niraj Mehta, an expert on the treatment of MPM, joins us to explain the importance of MPM awareness and how the latest treatments and technology are helping to change the historically poor prognosis of this devastating disease.

