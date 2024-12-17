Mango Medical DPC on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Remember when there was enough time to ask your primary care doctor questions? Well, as they say, what’s old becomes new again at Mango Medical DPC. Direct Primary Care - brings medicine back to the basics and allows it to be practiced in a way that permits the physician to get to know their patients and restores the doctor-patient relationship by putting patients first. April Woodard spoke to Dr. Nzinga Teule-Hekima and Lakesha Brown-Renfro about the 6-lifestyle factors of the practice.

Presented by: Mango Medical DPC

23C South Mallory Street

Hampton, VA 23663

757.210.5959