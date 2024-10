Hampton Roads, Va.— Actor and TV Host, Mario Lopez is calling all kid creatives. The BAGC alumnus, who just got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has teamed up with Cox Mobile and The Boys and Girls Club of America to launch a contest called, A World Within Reach.” A $25,000 scholarship is up for grabs for the teen who can design a winning phone case that reflects the world within reach theme. The best phone case will be sold in Cox stores across the US.

