McDonald Garden Center's Houseplant Adoption Weekend on Coast Live

Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 18:49:34-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "The "Garden Guru" Mike Westphal joins Coast Live to drop some knowledge about some beautiful houseplants, and shares how you can find your next plant at an event this weekend!

Plantopia Presents: Adopt A Houseplant Weekend! is happening at McDonald Garden Center's Independence Blvd. location this Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, February 11 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Find more information on events at mcdonaldgardencenter.com.

