McDonald Garden Center's upcoming "Petal Power" garden party on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "The "Garden Guru" Mike Westphal joins Coast Live with a preview of Petal Power: A Garden Party"—a festive event that features a huge array of different plants and blooms, plus exclusive deals!

Here's what McDonald Garden Center says to expect:

Step through the looking glass at McDonald Garden Center into "Petal Power: A Garden Party," an exciting event happening April 12th-14th at both of our year-round locations and McDonald Garden Markets across Hampton Roads.



Be prepared to "paint the roses red" or any hue your heart desires with our spectacular selection of blooms, plants, products and of course, great sales that truly get you into the spring gardening spirit.



"Petal Power: A Garden Party" is where every gardener finds their wonderland, no rabbit required.



Find more information on events at mcdonaldgardencenter.com.

Paid for by McDonald Garden Center.