HAMPTON ROADS Va, — McQuay Morton tickled the keys on Coast Live playing an original song he composed called, When I think of You. The pianist is returning to Hampton Roads from Las Vegas where he won the bronze medal for 'Contemporary Instrumental Music' at the national NAACP ACT-SO Event.

Morton is playing with his band, Parallel Park next Thursday at Back Bay in Virginia Beach.

Thursday Night Live

PARALLEL PARK!

August 29 | 6 - 9 PM

Back Bay Brew House

614 Norfolk Ave

Virginia Beach

Tickets