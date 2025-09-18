Medicare Deadline Approaches on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, which runs from October 15 to December 7, is approaching quickly. This year, it's expected that new enrollees will increase exponentially.

In 2025, a record 4.18 million Americans will turn 65—that’s more than 11,000 people every day who will need to navigate their Medicare options. While reaching this milestone is significant, the process can be overwhelming. Choosing the wrong plan could result in higher out-of-pocket costs, uncovered prescriptions, and unexpected gaps in care.

This is why elders need to review their options carefully.

Presented by: UnitedHealthcare