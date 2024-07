HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kirstin Pendleton and Callie Spruill from the Virginia Zoo join Coast Live to show off Big Red, a green-winged macaw who serves as one of the Zoo's animal ambassadors.

The Virginia Zoo's 2nd Annual Roar & Pour event is taking place on August 31.

Visit virginiazoo.org/events for tickets and a look at all of the zoo's upcoming events on the calendar!