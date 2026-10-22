Menopause and Heart Health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Menopause often brings conversations surrounding reproductive health – but experts say there's another important topic women shouldn't overlook: heart health.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S.1, yet heart health may not always be top of mind as women navigate perimenopause and menopause.

This Menopause Awareness Month, women are encouraged to view this stage of life as an opportunity to better understand their cardiovascular health. During the menopause transition, changes in estrogen levels are associated with changes in cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and body composition, all of which can affect heart health.2

New research suggests women in perimenopause are twice as likely to have low overall cardiovascular health scores compared with women who continue to have regular menstrual cycles3, making this an important window of opportunity to evaluate and improve cardiovascular health.

Presented by: Bayer® Aspirin