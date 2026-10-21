Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer shares preview of Fleet Fest on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Captain Ray Glenn shares what's in store for Fleet Fest 2026, including exciting demonstrations, ship tours, and an in-depth look at the lives of our servicemen and women at the world's largest base.

Learn more at www.navylifema.com/FleetFest.

Naval Station Norfolk 2026 Fleet Fest



Naval Station Norfolk’s premier open house returns Saturday, October 24, inviting the public aboard the world’s largest naval installation for a day of exploration, entertainment, and community connection. Guests can enjoy U.S. Navy warship tours, military static displays, live demonstrations, STEM exhibits, local vendors, food, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to meet Sailors while learning about the Navy’s mission. The event celebrates the strong partnership between the Navy and the Hampton Roads community while honoring our nation’s rich maritime heritage. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or visiting for the first time, Fleet Fest offers something for all ages and is an unforgettable experience.



Fleet Fest 2026

Oct 24 starting at 10 a.m.

Celebrating the Nation’s 250th Birthday

USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrer Tours

Amphibious Assault Ship Tours

Tours of the US Coast GUARD CUTTER FRANK DREW

Military Demos

Live Music by the US Fleet Forces Rock Band and the US Coast Guard Silent Drill Team

Car Show and More

Presented by Naval Station Norfolk.