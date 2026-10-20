Greek Fest Test on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Each year in the spring and fall Newport News plays host to the Greek Fest at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

This year the festival celebrates 60 years and multiple visits to Coast Live. Leading the celebration is Dr. Bobby Garofalis, who has shown us foods and dancing. During this visit, he puts our host to the test.

Presented by: Newport News Greek Festival

Newport News Greek Festival

Fall Edition

October 22-24, 2026

Thurs 4P-9p

Friday-Saturday 11A-9p

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

60 Traverse Road, Newport News