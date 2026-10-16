Continuous Glucose Monitoring Options for Diabetics on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—For the more than 30 million Americans living with Type 2 diabetes (T2D), managing daily choices from food to exercise can feel like a guessing game. One of the biggest misconceptions about continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) is that it's only for people with Type 1 diabetes or those who use insulin. In reality, more people with Type 2 diabetes may benefit from CGM than they realize. CGM technology provides real-time glucose insights that can help people with T2D understand how their daily choices, like what they eat or how active they are, impact their glucose levels. It's not about judging your numbers; it's about understanding your body so you can make small, confident decisions every day.

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