Stage stars discuss themes of "The Heart Sellers" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actors Bridget Kim and Angel Ordoñez join Coast Live to share insights about their characters in "The Heart Sellers," a play set at Thanksgiving in the 1970s, told through the eyes of two young immigrant women on a journey of self-discovery.
The Heart Sellers
By Lloyd Suh
Directed by Desdemona Chiang
October 14 - 25, 2026
Wells Theatre
www.vastage.org
757-627-1234
Thanksgiving is usually about family, food, and maybe a little holiday chaos. But in Virginia Stage Company's The Heart Sellers, two women who are new to America, one from the Philippines and the other from South Korea, end up spending their first American Thanksgiving together. What follows is a funny, heartwarming story about friendship, finding where you belong, and making a new place feel like home.
Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.