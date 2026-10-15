Stage stars discuss themes of "The Heart Sellers" from Virginia Stage Company on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Actors Bridget Kim and Angel Ordoñez join Coast Live to share insights about their characters in "The Heart Sellers," a play set at Thanksgiving in the 1970s, told through the eyes of two young immigrant women on a journey of self-discovery.

The Heart Sellers

By Lloyd Suh

Directed by Desdemona Chiang



October 14 - 25, 2026

Wells Theatre

www.vastage.org

757-627-1234



Thanksgiving is usually about family, food, and maybe a little holiday chaos. But in Virginia Stage Company's The Heart Sellers, two women who are new to America, one from the Philippines and the other from South Korea, end up spending their first American Thanksgiving together. What follows is a funny, heartwarming story about friendship, finding where you belong, and making a new place feel like home.



Paid for by Virginia Stage Company.