Tips for Busy Fall Families on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—School, work and extracurricular activities are filling fall calendars, leaving families with competing demands and little downtime. Household chores and seasonal tasks still need attention, even when schedules are stretched. What practical changes can help families save time, share responsibilities, and make daily life more manageable?

Parenting expert and journalist Ericka Souter discusses ways to ease the fall schedule squeeze. She covers technology for coordinating work, school and family commitments and household improvements that simplify cleanup.

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