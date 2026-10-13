Flywheel Reimagined on the Silver Screen on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Brothers Alex and Stephen Kendrick, the filmmakers behind some of the most influential faith films of the last two decades including War Room, Courageous, Fireproof, Overcomer, and The Forge, talk about the remarkable journey that began more than 20 years ago creating their film Flywheel.

Flywheel: Ignition of the Sou hits theaters nationwide—as a new cinematic adaptation filmed entirely in Brazil with Brazilian filmmakers, a Brazilian cast and the original story reimagined through a different culture.

Presented by: Affirm Films