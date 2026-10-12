How becoming a foster parent with Shineforth changes lives on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — There are over 5,000 foster children in Virginia, with over 1,000 of those kids living in the Hampton Roads community.

Melani Ferrer and Kira Strickland from Shineforth discuss the need for foster parents in Virginia, how Shineforth offers continued support of foster families from the very beginning, and why there are some misconceptions about fostering among prospective foster parents.

For more information, call 757.353.4461 or visit Shineforth.org.

Paid for by Shineforth Child & Family Services

Formerly UMFS | Shineforth.org