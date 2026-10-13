The 44th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 44th annual Poquoson festival celebrated the watermen and the seafood that make our area great.
This years even has added some new perks to the 3 day event including more for the kiddos and adults like. Nichole Leighton and
Christine Holloway walked viewers through what to expect at the festival in 2026.
Non-alcoholic event
Admission is FREE
$10 CASH to park
2 Stages for live concerts all 3 days
44th Poquoson Annual Seafood Festival
Poquoson Municipal Park
Dates: October 16, 17, & 18, 2026
Hours: Friday 4-9pm; Saturday 10am-9pm; Sunday 11am-5pm
Food Entertainment Arts & Craft Show & More!
poquosonseafoodfestival.com
Hours: Friday 4pm-9pm
Saturday 10am-9pm
Sunday 11am-5pm