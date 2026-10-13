The 44th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 44th annual Poquoson festival celebrated the watermen and the seafood that make our area great.

This years even has added some new perks to the 3 day event including more for the kiddos and adults like. Nichole Leighton and

Christine Holloway walked viewers through what to expect at the festival in 2026.

Non-alcoholic event

Admission is FREE

$10 CASH to park

2 Stages for live concerts all 3 days

44th Poquoson Annual Seafood Festival

Poquoson Municipal Park

Dates: October 16, 17, & 18, 2026

Hours: Friday 4-9pm; Saturday 10am-9pm; Sunday 11am-5pm

Food Entertainment Arts & Craft Show & More!

poquosonseafoodfestival.com

Hours: Friday 4pm-9pm

Saturday 10am-9pm

Sunday 11am-5pm