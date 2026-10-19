RetirePath Virginia is closing the gap for employee benefits on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — RetirePath Virginia is the Commonwealth’s state‑facilitated retirement savings program for private‑sector workers. It’s designed for people who don’t have access to a retirement plan at work, helping them save through automatic payroll contributions to an IRA they own.

Peter Thompson joins Coast Live with details on the program, and what local businesses need to do to participate before a major deadline this month.

To learn more about the program, visit RetirePathVa.com, or call:



Employer assistance: 1-833-608-6281

Saver assistance: 1-833-608-6776

Paid for by RetirePath Virginia.