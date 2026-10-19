Brad Williams roasts "Coast" host ahead of Norfolk show on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Comedian and actor Brad Williams chats with Chandler Nunnally about taking the stage for the first time and his love of sports commentating ahead of a show at Norfolk's Harrison Opera House.

Brad Williams headlines The Harrison Opera House on Thursday, October 22nd with his all new Tall Tales Tour!



Tickets: www.sevenvenues.com



Williams’ humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race consistently win over audiences; proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His high energy live performances frequently produce standing ovations from audience members; which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him “Prozac with a head."



Most recently, Brad released his 4th stand-up special titled Live On Short Street!, a fearless, high-energy hour packed with outrageous true stories and brutally honest observations about relationships, marriage, fatherhood to disability, sex, therapy, and the absurd realities of modern life.