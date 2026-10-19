Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Coast Live

Actions

Brad Williams roasts "Coast" host ahead of Norfolk show on Coast Live

Brad Williams roasts "Coast" host ahead of Norfolk show on Coast Live
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Comedian and actor Brad Williams chats with Chandler Nunnally about taking the stage for the first time and his love of sports commentating ahead of a show at Norfolk's Harrison Opera House.

Brad Williams headlines The Harrison Opera House on Thursday, October 22nd with his all new Tall Tales Tour!

Tickets: www.sevenvenues.com

Williams’ humorous and inspiring observations on disability, relationships, sex, and race consistently win over audiences; proving anyone can overcome their shortcomings. His high energy live performances frequently produce standing ovations from audience members; which prompted the late Robin Williams to call him “Prozac with a head."

Most recently, Brad released his 4th stand-up special titled Live On Short Street!, a fearless, high-energy hour packed with outrageous true stories and brutally honest observations about relationships, marriage, fatherhood to disability, sex, therapy, and the absurd realities of modern life.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast