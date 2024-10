HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—You can always count on some things, like every day we get older and another is that a woman will eventually enter menopause. Having symptoms is a different story.

Menopause is caused by a decline in estrogen levels and the loss of ovarian function. So why is there so much confusion and lack of information about this inevitable transition? April Woodard spoke with Dr. Alyssa Dweck to clarify some questions.

Presented by: Bonafide Health, LLC