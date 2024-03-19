Men's health awareness with the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum and Healthier757 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Thomas M. Chamberlain, founder and CEO of EdLogics, joins Coast Live with Charlie W Hill, founder and CEO of the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum, to discuss the importance of awareness and education regarding men's health issues, and how their two organizations have partnered to spread the word.
Learn more about the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum at hrprostatehealth.com.
Prostate Cancer Early Detection Event
Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon
First Gravel Hill Baptist Church
5230 Old Stage Hwy
Smithfield
To register, call 800-520-7006 or email Info@hrprostatehealth.com.
Paid for by EdLogics
