Men's health awareness with the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum and Healthier757 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dr. Thomas M. Chamberlain, founder and CEO of EdLogics, joins Coast Live with Charlie W Hill, founder and CEO of the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum, to discuss the importance of awareness and education regarding men's health issues, and how their two organizations have partnered to spread the word.

Learn more about the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum at hrprostatehealth.com.

Prostate Cancer Early Detection Event

Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to noon

First Gravel Hill Baptist Church

5230 Old Stage Hwy

Smithfield

To register, call 800-520-7006 or email Info@hrprostatehealth.com.

