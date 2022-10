HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Daniel Dawes, professor and executive director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine, joins Coast Live to talk about how investing in your mental health saves lives and dollars.

Learn how you can start prioritizing and advocating for mental health initiatives in underserved communities by visiting satcherinstitute.org.

Presented by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

404-605-0009