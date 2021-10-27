Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Mental health support for new moms on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:09 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 18:09:41-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After all the excitement and anticipation experienced during a pregnancy, the weeks following a baby’s arrival can feel isolating and lonely for many women, as the focus often shifts to the family’s newest addition. During this time of transition - the twelve weeks after birth also known as the fourth trimester - moms often forget to prioritize themselves and their mental health and well-being. Beth Battaglino and Ashley Randolph join with some tips on how to help new mothers adjust and stay mentally healthy.

For more information visit www.mycheckonmom.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections