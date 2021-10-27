Mental health support for new moms on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - After all the excitement and anticipation experienced during a pregnancy, the weeks following a baby’s arrival can feel isolating and lonely for many women, as the focus often shifts to the family’s newest addition. During this time of transition - the twelve weeks after birth also known as the fourth trimester - moms often forget to prioritize themselves and their mental health and well-being. Beth Battaglino and Ashley Randolph join with some tips on how to help new mothers adjust and stay mentally healthy.

For more information visit www.mycheckonmom.com.