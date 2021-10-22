Metastatic breast cancer research on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It will surprise many people to learn that more than 44,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year. That’s why Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is dedicated to improving treatments and finding cures for the disease. Metastatic breast cancer patient Kamesha Miles and Dr. Ann Patridge join us to talk more about current initiatives and research that is being done to find a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

Learn more at www.komen.org.