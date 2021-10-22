Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Metastatic breast cancer research on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:27 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 11:27:24-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It will surprise many people to learn that more than 44,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from breast cancer this year. That’s why Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, is dedicated to improving treatments and finding cures for the disease. Metastatic breast cancer patient Kamesha Miles and Dr. Ann Patridge join us to talk more about current initiatives and research that is being done to find a cure for metastatic breast cancer.

Learn more at www.komen.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections