HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Singer/Songwriter Mike Gombas Jr. performs two songs on the Coast Live stage for Acoustic Music Friday!

Follow Mike on Instagram @gombasjr.mike!

Catch Mike Gombas Jr. Saturday, April 30 at Oozlefinch Brewery in Hampton starting at 6 p.m., and May 14 at the Vibe Stage in Virginia Beach as part of the "Art and Eco" market, starting at 9 a.m.