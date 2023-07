HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Shanda "Dizzy" Misse joins Coast Live to discuss "Show Me What You Got," the largest and longest-running military-affiliated international talent show, which gives military personnel the chance to show off their personality and skills for a chance to win a cash prize.

"Show Me What You Got" comes to Fort Eustis on Saturday, July 29. For more information, visit eventsbymahogany.com.