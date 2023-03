WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Shaen Goetsch's Perfectly Natural Soap was born from a need to find soap for her daughter's sensitive skin. Now, the business offers moisturizers, shampoos, men's grooming necessities, candles and more to customers all over Hampton Roads!

April Woodard got a look inside this "perfectly natural paradise" as part of Coast Live's "Positively Williamsburg" special.

Paid for by Perfectly Natural Soap

perfectlynaturalsoap.com