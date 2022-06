HAMPTON ROADS, VA.- Today marks the first day of pride month. Keisha R. Edwards from Minority AIDS Support Services (MASS) stopped by Coast Live to talk about their upcoming events, free services, and resources to help clients in need.

Check out Minorityaidsupport.org or visit,

@Minority Aids Support Services, Inc or,

@MASS Hampton Roads for more info.

Locations:

Southside: 2415 Lafayette Blvd in Norfolk

757-644-3595

Peninsula: 247 28th Street in Newport News

757-247-1879