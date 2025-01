NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — For nearly 17 years, the Turner Family has wondered what happened to their loved one, Anne. In 2008, Anne Turner left her Newport News home to catch the bus to work and never heard from again.

Her daughter, Jerhita, is still seeking closure in the disappearance of her mother. News 3 Anchor Jessica Larche is following through on this cold case of a missing person.

Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit online at P3Tips.com