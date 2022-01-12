MLB all-star Chris Taylor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - LA Dodger's player and Virginia Beach native Chris Taylor's passion for helping kids fighting cancer began in 2017 when close childhood friend Kyle Profilet was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. After a 2-year battle, Kyle lost his life to the disease. Chris also had a close bond with his local neighbor Dalton Fox, who fought a similar battle and passed away from Ewing sarcoma earlier this year at the age of 12. He joins us to talk about how he is giving back to those battling pediatric cancer.

For more information visit ct3foundaiton.org.