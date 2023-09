HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mike Withiam, owner of Mobility City of Hampton Roads, explains how his business helps those who experience challenges with mobility by connecting them with scooters, walkers and other solutions to address their personal needs.

Mobility City of Hampton Roads — Service, Sell & Rent

Mobility Scooters, Lift Chairs, Wheelchairs, Hospital Beds, Ramps, Stair Lifts, Home Safety Equipment and more!

Paid for by Mobility City of Hampton Roads

757-530-5510

mobilitycity.com/hrva