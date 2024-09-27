Modern Twist on a 17th-Century Classic

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—It’s a modern twist on a classic story! Don Giovanni, Mozart’s masterpiece story of a good-looking playboy who crashes and burns in one day. The costumes are not what many expect with their flair for more rock and roll than 17th-century Spain which is the story's era.

Directed the esteemed Kyle Lang, two artists, Chase Sanders, Zerlina and Ethan Vincent, Don Giovanni visited Coast Live with April Woodard.

Don Giovanni

Norfolk

Friday, October 4 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 6 @ 2:30 PM

Richmond

Saturday, October 12 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 13 @ 2:30 PM

Virginia Opera