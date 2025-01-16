Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

No More Gym Anxiety with GYMGUYZ on Coast Live

Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If working out is one of your goals for 2025 but you hate going to the gym you are not alone. Reports show as many as 50% of people polled share some type of gym anxiety, not wanting to work out in front of others or just don't feel like they fit in. Now gymtimidation may be a thing of the past as many personal trainers are willing to meet you where you are whether that's at your home or office. The GYMGUYZ came to Coast and showed us how they can specialize your workout to your specific goals or needs.

Presented by: GYMGUYZVirginia Beach
757.793.2999

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device