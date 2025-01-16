No More Gym Anxiety with GYMGUYZ on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—If working out is one of your goals for 2025 but you hate going to the gym you are not alone. Reports show as many as 50% of people polled share some type of gym anxiety, not wanting to work out in front of others or just don't feel like they fit in. Now gymtimidation may be a thing of the past as many personal trainers are willing to meet you where you are whether that's at your home or office. The GYMGUYZ came to Coast and showed us how they can specialize your workout to your specific goals or needs.

