More information on home buying from Creed Realty on Coast Live

Posted at 5:55 PM, Oct 06, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Greg Bell from Creed Realty discusses some important details of home buying and shares some timely tips. Contact RJ Carrington at 757.581.RJCU (7528)

Facebook & Instagram: @letmeputyouinyourplace757 Presented by

Creed Realty

(757) 502-4070

www.creedrealty.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.