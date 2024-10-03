Morgan State Choir Performs in HRVA

HAMPTON ROADS, Va—The choir has performed in every continent but Antarctica and now Hampton Roads is in for a treat, The Morgan State Choir is coming to town. Known as one of the nation’s most prestigious university choral ensembles with 120 voices strong the choir’s repertoire is noted for its emphasis on preserving the heritage of the spiritual, especially in the historic practices of performance.

To match the choir’s rich history, the performance takes place in the oldest Baptist church in the city of Norfolk, First Baptist Church which dates back to July 1800.

April Woodard spoke with Morgan Alumni, Dr. Stephen Jones and Ardonia L. Howard about the event October 19th.