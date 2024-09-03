Mother who lost son to suicide stresses the importance of mental health resources for veterans on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Gold Star Mom Angela Bell and Megan Flaherty from the Hampton Virginia Medical Center join Coast Live to discuss the issue of suicide among military veterans, which took the life of Angela Bell's son Sean.

If you are having suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health emergency, call Region Five’s crisis center at (757) 656-7755 or the call or text ‘988’ to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Don’t Wait. Reach Out.

www.va.gov/REACH/about

