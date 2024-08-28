Mothers Against Drunk Driving ambassador shares emotional story of her late daughter on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mothers Against Drunk Driving National Ambassador Tammy Duffy joins Chandler Nunnally for a discussion about her daughter, Kaitlyn, who wastragically killed by a drunk and drugged driver at the age of eighteen.

Motivated to save innocent lives from being taken due to negligence behind the wheel, Tammy now publicly advocates for safe driving—especially around statistically dangerous times of the year, like the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

