Mouth-Watering Watermelon with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton helps us celebrate the start of watermelon season by sharing some great tips for picking, preparing, and enjoying the sweet summer treat, plus how to make a refreshing watermelon salad!

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say, courtesy of the Virginia Eats + Drinks blog:

THE WONDERFUL WATERMELON STARS THIS SEASON

Late summer is a magical time; the full bounty of the growth season can be found at area farm markets and stands. This is the height of the season, and watermelons and other fruits have concentrated their natural sugars, which have been enhanced by the summer sun.

There are many types of watermelons, in fact, there are more than 1,000 varieties worldwide. Some not only have the tell-tale red flesh, but have orange and yellow flesh as well. Watermelons are nutrient dense, and at more than 90 percent water, they are great for hydration.

Make the most of your melon with our tips and tricks:

Pick a watermelon free from bruises, cuts, and dents; some scratching is ok

Pick one heavy for its size

The underside of the watermelon should be a creamy yellow from where it sat on the ground and ripened

Tap the fruit, listen for a dull, muffled sound; a flat sound means mealy or overripe

Wash the watermelon rind under running water and pat dry before use

The watermelon does not need to be refrigerated before it is cut, but if it was cold when you bought it, keep it cold

Cover the cut surface of a melon with plastic wrap for storage

Store cubed watermelon in covered plastic containers

Refrigerate cut watermelon and consume within three days

Watermelons are completely edible; seeds can be roasted and eaten as a snack, and rind can be pickled

Watermelon should not be frozen with the purpose of thawing and using later, but the fruit cut into one inch squares can freeze and be used as ice cubes in fruity drinks

Look for local watermelons at area farmers markets and farm stands. We love the offerings at Westside Produce And Provisions in Norfolk’s Ghent

If you’d like our recipes for roasted watermelon seeds or refrigerator watermelon pickles, email us at patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

Watermelon comes from Westside Produce and Provisions, www.WestsideProduceAndProvisions.com

BON APPETIT TO SUMMER

WITH OUR WATERMELON + FETA SALAD

There are many great uses for watermelon while they are fresh and in season, including eating out-of-hand. Watermelon also makes great granitas, awesome aqua frescas, and sensational salads.

Our Watermelon + Feta Salad is quick and easy, and delicious and refreshing during hot summer months. Here’s how you make it:

Whisk 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper together in a small bowl and set aside.

Combine 2 cups arugula or watercress with 1/4 cup fresh basil or flatleaf parsley that has been finely chopped in a large bowl. Drizzle with half the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Divide among 4 or 6 plates.

To each plate, add even amounts of 4 cups seedless watermelon cubes, 1 cup crumbled blue or feta cheese, and 1/2 cup toasted pine nuts or sunflower seeds. Drizzle each plate evenly with remaining vinaigrette. Grilled shrimp or tofu could be added as a protein.

If you’d like our recipes for watermelon granita or watermelon aqua fresca, email us at patrick@VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

For more, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

FABULOUS FOOD FIND

AT NORFOLK’S FREEMASON ABBEY

For some 30 years, we’ve enjoyed dining at Freemason Abbey in downtown Norfolk.

The impressive building had its first life as the Second Presbyterian Church in 1873. Later it changed hands a few times, becoming the First Church of Christ Scientist, and later the meeting location for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.

Fortunately the building was repurposed, saving the classic gothic architecture for future generations. And, fortunate too, it became a wonderful restaurant to enjoy a lunch or dinner with family and friends.

On a recent visit, we started with the She Crab Soup, which is legendary at Freemason Abbey. The thick soup is creamy and full of flavor, perfectly and simply seasoned so the large amounts of lump crab meat throughout could sine through. A drizzle of sherry accented the soup on top.

For our entree, the Broiled Seafood Platter sated our cravings with a good assortment of seafood that was on the lighter side. On the plate: a half dozen shrimp, three scallops, and a good sized piece of flounder all seasoned perfectly and broiled. Along side was herbed rice and steamed asparagus.

The Pine Ridge Vineyards Chenin Blanc and Viognier white wine blend, was wonderful for cutting through the creamy She Crab Soup, as well as accenting the broiled seafood platter. This Napa, Calif. vintage was crisp and refreshing, with citrus and floral notes on the nose as well as palate. It was a delicious plant of two of my favorite grapes.

Read more about Freemason Abbey in my Norfolk Eats column in the Virginian-Pilot newspaper.

For more, www.FreemasonAbbey.com [freemasonabbey.com]

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today's Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

