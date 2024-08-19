Mr. Fix It on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— If your garage or any area that's a concrete surface around your home could use a facelift there is a product by MR. FIX-IT that could help. It's called Penntek Flooring and it makes some of your outdoors look and feel like indoors. Whether its coating your garage floor or an area by your pool there are many options and colors that can transform an eyesore into a functioning space.