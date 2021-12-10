Music from Hannah Shaleen on Coast Live
Posted at 3:19 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 15:19:47-05
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Virginia Beach singer/song writer Hannah Shaleen shares a new song that will be on her upcoming album currently in the works. Follow her on Facebook @hannahshaleen28.
Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music: tidewateracoustic.org
