Music therapy for multiple sclerosis on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - National Dance Day is a time to spotlight the power of dance, movement and music. And, interestingly, the therapeutic nature of music can also be harnessed to help manage chronic neurological diseases, like multiple sclerosis (MS), which affects nearly 1 million people in the United States. Courtney Platt, a professional dancer and choreographer living with MS, joins us to discuss the MS in Harmony initiative, how music therapy may help people with MS manage their symptoms, and how she’s continued to thrive in her career with a passion for music and dance while living with MS.

Visit www.msinharmony.com to learn more!