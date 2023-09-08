Watch Now
Musician Skip Friel returns to Acoustic Music Friday on Coast Live

Posted at 4:02 PM, Sep 08, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Singer/songwriter Skip Friel returns to the Coast Live stage to perform two original songs, "All My Friends" and "Walk Home," for Acoustic Music Friday!

Catch Skip Friel performing live:

  • September 16: Fisher's Neighborhood Kitchen, 1336 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
  • September 23: 501 Kitchen + Bar, 501 Birdneck Rd N., Virginia Beach, VA 23451
  • October 7: An Occasion for the Arts Festival, Williamsburg 

You can find more live dates and links to Skip Friel's music at his website, skipfriel.com.

