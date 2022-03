HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Marty Jones became known as the "Bard of Beer Songs" when he started writing promotional music for his brewing business in Denver, Colorado. Now, he's selling a CD of his beer tunes to benefit Hope House, a local charity here in Hampton Roads. Marty stops by Coast Live to talk about his history of writing music, and why Hope House is a cause near to his heart.

Buy Marty's CD at MartyJones.bandcamp.com.

Learn more about Hope House at Hope-House.org.