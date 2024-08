HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Jaclyn Miller, Co-Founder of UMBO Books, shares the family-driven story behind My Hero Dolls, which allow military families to emotionally connect with loved ones whose duties often mean they're away for long stretches of time.

Learn more about My Hero Dolls at mystorytimehero.com.

Paid for by UMBO Innovations LLC.

www.umbobooks.com