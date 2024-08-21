"MythBusters'" Kari Byron talks 2nd National STEM Festival on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kari Byron, Co-Founder of EXPLR and former Discovery Channel MythBuster, joins Chandler Nunnally for a conversation about the 2nd Annual National STEM Festival.

Submissions for the 2025 National STEM Festival open on Tuesday, August 21, open to young innovators across all 50 states and all U.S. territories. Top-scoring students will be named National STEM Champions and earn an expense-paid trip to showcase their projects at the National STEM Festival in Washington, DC in March 2025.

2nd Annual National STEM Festival

Mar. 19-22, 2025

Washington, D.C.

www.nationalstemfestival.com