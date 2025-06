Nadia Koz and Smithfield Dash on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - The local duo Nadia Koz and Smithfield Dash are back to perform two original songs live on Coast Live. Follow them:

Nadia Koz: https://www.facebook.com/kadia.koznozzle

Smithfield Dash https://www.facebook.com/smithfield.dash Upcoming shows:

July 4th Saude Creek Vineyards 2-5pm, Lanexa Va

August 9th at the 24th Street Stage, Virginia Beach, 7-10pm playing with "Mari Cornell & the Flow”

Tuesdays Stuft Open Mic Night, Hampton, 7-10pm

