Naro video curator talks massive film collection at ODU library on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kris King, curator of the Naro Video Collection at Old Dominions University's Perry Library, joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss the wide array of eclectic selections available on the shelves, the importance of preserving physical media, and the collection's long journey to its new permanent home.

ODU library memberships are available to the public at a cost of $50 for individuals and $100 for families. Learn more at the ODU libraries website.

To stay up to date on the collection, follow "Naro Video @ ODU Libraries" on social media:



Catch "Naro Minded" a curated series of free, open-to-the-public screenings here in Hampton Roads!