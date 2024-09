HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— A new 5K Walk/Run race is providing an opportunity for kids to receive scholarships to attend NASA Camp.

The event sponsored by the Virginia Air and Space Science Center wants kids to have more STEM experiences.

Presented by: VASC

5k Walk/Run

Saturday, October 19

Through Downtown Hampton

Packet Pickup: 7:00 am

Race Begins: 8:00 am

Registration Link