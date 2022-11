HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Local singer/songwriter, Nathan Lienard, performs two original songs, "Rich Man" and "Yes Ma’am This and Yes Ma’am That," from his current EP.

Upcoming performances:



November 4th – The Corner Pocket, Williamsburg

November 5th – The Brass Tap, Williamsburg

November 6th – MoMac Brewing Company, Portsmouth



Follow Nathan Lienard:Facebook: @NathanLienardOfficial