Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

National Bargain Hunting Week on Coast Live

Posted at 7:58 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 19:58:22-04

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - In celebration of National Bargain Hunting Week (August 14 – 20), check out Ollie's and see for yourself what real bargains are all about. Ollie’s has bargains on housewares, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, flooring and rugs, food, books, health and beauty supplies, clothing, lawn & garden, toys, pets, sporting goods, automotive, electronics, hardware, seasonal, and more at up to 70% off the fancy store's prices every day! You'll find real brands at real bargain prices but ya gotta hurry in now ‘cause when they’re gone they‘re gone!

Sponsored by Limor Media [limormedia.com]

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV